Meta, the parent company of Instagram, has launched a new app called Threads. Threads is a text-based messaging app that is designed to be a more personal and intimate space for users to connect with their friends and followers.

Threads is integrated with Instagram, so users can use their existing Instagram username and password to sign up. Once they are logged in, they can start sharing text updates, photos, and videos with their followers. Threads posts are limited to 500 characters, but users can also share links and longer videos.

Threads also includes a number of features that are designed to make it a more positive and productive space for conversations. For example, users can choose who can mention or reply to them, and they can also mute conversations that they don’t want to see.

Meta is positioning Threads as a competitor to Twitter. The app has a similar look and feel to Twitter, and it also includes features like public conversations and the ability to follow other users. However, Threads is designed to be a more personal and intimate space than Twitter.

Amazingly enough according to Zuck, in less than 24 hours they already have 30 million sign ups. This could be one of the fastest growing apps we have seen, granted Instagram and Facebook have billions of users.

“Our vision is to take the best parts of Instagram and create a new experience for text, ideas and discussing what’s on your mind,” Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in an Instagram post after Threads was made available for download. “I think the world needs this kind of friendly community, and I’m grateful to all of you who are part of Threads from day one.”

Threads is currently available in 100 countries. Meta has not announced any plans to monetize the app, but it is possible that the company will eventually introduce ads.

Early reaction to Threads has been positive. Users have praised the app’s simplicity and its focus on personal connections.

User Jared Dillinger also known as jdaredevil2, a well known professional basketball player from the Philippines said, “We are about to redefine the future together which makes new platforms super exciting for creators. We can help shape this for future creators and make sure its beneficial for our hard work.”

Kate Hancock, serial entrepreneur, sees this as a great way to get in early to a platform which in the past has been very fruitful for those that stuck with it. In the long term it may help people create new revenue streams or be able promote their businesses. She mentioned the excitement reminded her of when the app Clubhouse launched in 2020. Hopefully Threads will not make the same mistakes that Clubhouse did.

Kate, Jared, plus their third cohost Daniel are launching a show called “The Future” on CNN Philippines and they see the Thread app as a way to interact with fans in real time. They have plans to allow them to ask questions to guests or give show suggestions making it a fun interactive way. The show launches on August 2, 2023 and will be one of the first to leverage the platform.

Only time will tell whether Threads will be a success. However, the app’s launch is a sign that Meta is serious about competing with Twitter in the text-based messaging space.

Here are some of the key features of Threads:

Text-based updates limited to 500 characters

Ability to share photos, videos, and links

Public conversations

Ability to follow other users

Controls for who can mention or reply to you

Ability to mute conversations

If you are looking for a more personal and intimate space to connect with your friends and followers, Threads is worth checking out.