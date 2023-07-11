John Assaraf is a New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, and mindset and behavior expert. He has built five multimillion-dollar companies, appeared on Larry King Live, Anderson Cooper, and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and been featured in eight movies, including the blockbuster hit The Secret.

Assaraf is the author of two New York Times bestsellers, Having It All and The Answer. He is also the creator of the MyNeuroGym brain training program and the Innercise™ methodology.

Assaraf’s mission is to help people achieve their full potential by teaching them how to change their mindset and behavior. He believes that everyone has the power to create the life they want, and he is passionate about sharing his knowledge and insights with others.

Learn more about Neurogym and how John is helping to change millions of lives around the world.