Joe Foster is a British businessman who co-founded Reebok in 1958 with his brother Jeff. He is the surviving founder of the company, and he is currently working on promoting his autobiography, “Shoemaker”. He is also giving keynote speeches and sharing his insights on entrepreneurship and business.

Foster was born into a family of shoemakers, and he learned the trade from his grandfather. He started working in the family business after graduating from engineering college, but he left in 1958 to start Reebok with his brother. The company grew rapidly, and it became one of the world’s leading sportswear brands.

Foster retired from Reebok in 1997, but he remains active in the business world. He is a mentor to young entrepreneurs, and he is also a member of several business advisory boards. He is passionate about helping others achieve their goals, and he is a role model for many people.

Check out his book Shoemaker and learn more about Joe Foster.

Instagram: Kate and Daniel

Linkedin: Kate and Daniel