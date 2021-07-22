Newsfeed Now: Woman accused of killing husband during family vacation; Startup brings convenience store to your door

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has rejected two republicans tapped by House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy to sit on a committee investigating the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. In response, the House GOP leader has now pulled all of his picks for the committee.

The CDC says COVID deaths climbed nearly 48 percent in the past week. Experts say it’s pandemic among the unvaccinated.

Oklahoma officials say a woman is facing a second-degree murder charge for running over her husband with an ATV at a campground after an argument over food led to the husband asking for a divorce.

A missing dog or cat can cause anxiety and fear for any pet owner, and those emotions were magnified for an Ohio man who depends on his support dog for his health and wellbeing. An 11-year-old boy found his support pet.

The Tokyo Olympics Opening ceremony is just a day away and athletes and media continue to navigate strict COVID-19 protocols but despite empty venues and quiet streets in Tokyo, this Olympics is unique in a number of ways.

A startup named is putting a new twist on delivery, instead of picking out your items in an app, the story comes right to your front door.

