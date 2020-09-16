Yoshihide Suga named Japan’s prime minister, succeeding Abe

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga walks in the prime minister’s office for a cabinet meeting Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Tokyo. Japan’s incoming prime minister Suga is to form his new Cabinet after being formally appointed to the top job later in the day. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

TOKYO (AP) — Yoshihide Suga was formally elected Wednesday as Japan’s new prime minister in a parliamentary vote.

Suga is replacing Shinzo Abe, who resigned earlier in the day because of ill health. Suga had been chosen as leader of the ruling party on Monday, virtually assuring his succession.

Suga, who was chief Cabinet secretary and long seen as Abe’s right-hand man, is to launch his own Cabinet later Wednesday.

Suga has stressed his background as a farmer’s son and a self-made politician in promising to serve the interests of ordinary people and rural communities.

He has said he will pursue Abe’s unfinished policies, and that his top priorities will be fighting the coronavirus and turning around an economy battered by the pandemic.