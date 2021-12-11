Woman falls overboard SoCal cruise ship off Mexican coast: Coast Guard

The Coast Guard Cutter Forrest Rednour arrives in San Pedro, California, Aug. 11, 2018. The Forrest Rednour is slated to be the first of four Fast-Response Cutters to be home-ported at Base Los Angeles-Long Beach and is scheduled to be officially commissioned in the fall. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class DaVonte’ Marrow.

Authorities Saturday were attempting to locate a woman who reportedly went overboard on a cruise ship off the coast of Ensenada, Mexico.

Crews from the U.S. Coast Guard and the Mexican Navy are working together in an attempt to locate the woman, Coast Guard officials said in a tweet. Passengers on the Carnival Miracle were informed in the morning that the woman, who has not been publicly identified, fell from the balcony of her stateroom on the ship, according to a statement from Carnival Cruise Line.

The ship departed the area Thursday from Long Beach and is scheduled to return Sunday.

In a statement, Carnival said the ship was released after assisting the Coast Guard and will proceed to Ensenada before making the trek back to Southern California.

Members from the USCGC #ForrestRednour, a #USCG #SectorSanDiego MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and the Mexican Navy are working together to locate a woman who reportedly went overboard on a cruise ship near Ensenada, Mexico. Inquiries can be directed to SD DutyPA @(619)-252-1304 — USCG Southern California (@USCGSoCal) December 11, 2021

“Our thoughts are with the guest and her family, and our Care Team is providing support,” the company said.

The Carnival Miracle’s homeport is in Long Beach, the ship’s biography shows. It sails to Alaska, Hawaii and Mexico from ports in California and has a guest capacity of more than 2,100 people.

No further details were yet available about the incident.