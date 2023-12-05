A woman died after a shark bit off her leg at a resort along Mexico’s Pacific coast, officials said.

The attack happened Saturday in Melaque Bay, a picturesque beach destination just north of Manzanillo in the Mexican state of Jalisco.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a person having difficulty getting out of the water and, when they arrived, the woman had already succumbed to her injuries, authorities from the Cihuatlán municipality stated on social media.

Video shared widely on social media shows witnesses carrying the woman onto the beach and attempting to render aid before emergency crews arrived.

Local media outlets are reporting the victim, identified as Maria Fernanda Martinez, 26, was bitten while trying to prevent the shark from attacking her five-year-old daughter. The child was not hurt.

The type of shark that attacked her was not immediately known.

Local beaches were closed until further notice.