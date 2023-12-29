(NewsNation) — A shark attacked and killed a teenage boy in the waters off a holiday and surfing spot on Australia’s South Coast, police said Thursday.

The body was pulled from the water after the attack, near Ethel Beach in the Innes National Park on the Yorke Peninsula, police in South Australia state said.

The teenager may have been about 100 to 130 feet away from the shore, Marty Goody, a local resident who has surfed in the area for decades, told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

The attack follows the death in May of a 46-year-old mauled by a shark at Walkers Rocks Beach on Eyre Peninsula.

The BBC reports the attack is the latest of several in South Australian waters in recent months.

Reuters contributed to this story.