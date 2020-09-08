Shark kills surfer on Australia’s Gold Coast tourist strip

Surfers wade in the water waiting for waves off the Southern Gold Coast area of Greenmount Beach, Gold Coast, Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. A shark fatally mauled a man on Tuesday on Australia’s Gold Coast city tourist strip, an official said. (David Clark/AAP via AP)

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A shark has fatally mauled a surfer on Australia’s Gold Coast city tourist strip in a rare attack off a beach protected by shark netting.

An ambulance service spokesman says the man aged in his 50s was brought to shore by surfers and lifeguards at Greenmount Beach with leg injuries and was declared dead on the beach.

The death is only the second fatal shark attack off one of Queensland’s 85 beaches that have been protected by shark nets and drum lines since as early as 1962.

No details were immediately available about the shark.