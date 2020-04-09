San Diego sailor sings moving Italian tribute with Navy band

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego native sang a tribute to Italian health care workers with the rest of her Navy band stationed in Europe.

Musician 3rd Class Christiana Rojas sang during the performance by the U.S. Naval Forces Europe Band, stationed in Naples, Italy, as the country grapples with one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the world.

A Navy spokesperson said Rojas and the band wanted to pay tribute to both the community and the health care workers fighting the virus, so on World Health Day they performed “O Sole Mio.” The Neapolitan classic is about he sun coming out after a storm, and not being alone.

The band hopes it brought some comfort to their gracious hosts.