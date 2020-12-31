Photos: New Year’s revelries muted by virus as curtain draws on 2020

Fireworks light the sky during the New Year’s celebrations at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, early Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Germany is entering 2021 in a lockdown that appears certain to be extended beyond its current Jan. 10 end date, with new coronavirus cases and deaths related to COVID-19 remaining at worryingly high levels. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

A Lebanese couple celebrate the New Year Eve at restaurant in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Lebanon ended the year with more than 3,500 newly registered infections of coronavirus and 12 new deaths as its health minister rang appealed to Lebanese to take precautions while celebrating to avoid what he called wasting sacrifices made in combatting the virus. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Crowds of people celebrate the New Year around the Christmas tree with the St. Sofia Cathedral in the background in Kyiv, Ukraine, early Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Despite of COVID-19 quarantine restrictions, a lot of Ukrainians enjoy outdoor New Year events, often ignoring protective measures. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

A man takes a sip from a bottle in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, Jan 1, 2021. Due to the surge in coronavirus infections police boosted their presence across the country on New Year’s Eve to enforce a night-time curfew starting at 9 p.m. and other strict restrictive measures imposed by the government that make it impossible to stage traditional New Year’s celebrations. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

A security guard sits in the park near the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Due to the surge in coronavirus infections police boosted their presence across the country on New Year’s Eve to enforce a night-time curfew starting at 9 p.m. and other strict restrictive measures imposed by the government that make it impossible to stage traditional New Year’s celebrations. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Passengers of a party bus celebrate New Year after driving through Moscow, Russia, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. While restaurants and other entertainment venues close its doors across the country at 23:00, Muscovites look for ways to bend the coronavirus restrictions. One of them is a party bus whose owners offer to spend the New Year night touring around the city and having drinks with other strangers. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr)

Seventh Avenue is mostly empty during what would normally be a Times Square packed with people, late Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in New York, as celebrations have been truncated this New Year's Eve due to the ongoing pandemic. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

People on Calton Hill watch fireworks in Edinburgh as people are urged to avoid Hogmanay celebrations in the midst of tough coronavirus restrictions Thursday Dec. 31, 2020. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

Light beams instead of traditional fireworks are seen around Warsaw’s tallest building, The Palace of Culture and Science, greeted New Year under anti-COVID-19 restrictions in downtown Warsaw, Poland, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Fireworks explode in the sky next to Rome’s Colosseum during New Year’s celebrations, in Rome, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Italy went into a modified nationwide lockdown for the Christmas and New Year period, with restrictions on personal movement and commercial activity similar to the 10 weeks of hard lockdown Italy imposed from March to May when the country became the epicenter of the outbreak in Europe. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Thousands of people attend a music concert to celebrate New Year’s in the Mbare suburb of Harare, Zimbabwe, early Friday, Jan 1, 2021. Despite a government ban on music concerts and public gatherings due to a surge in COVID-19 infections and the new and more contagious variants of the disease, thousands of people gathered in one of the country’s poorest neighborhoods to celebrate the new year. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Sunday River guests watch the fireworks display on the side of the ski trails to ring in the New Year, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 in Newry, Maine. All festivities stopped promptly at 9 PM in accordance with state guidelines. (Andree Kehn/Sun Journal via AP)

A person stops to take a picture of the sun setting behind the San Francisco skyline as seen from Grizzly Peak Boulevard in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

Seventh Avenue is mostly empty during what would normally be a Times Square packed with people in New York, late Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, as celebrations have been truncated this New Year’s Eve due to the ongoing pandemic. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Pedestrians pass by and also watch street entertainment on Eighth Avenue, adjacent to a closed-off Times Square in New York, late Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, as celebrations have been truncated this New Year’s Eve due to the ongoing pandemic. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Police officers stand along a mostly empty Seventh Avenue during what would normally be a Times Square packed with people in New York, late Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, as celebrations have been truncated this New Year’s Eve due to the ongoing pandemic. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

The iconic Christ the Redeemer statue is lit up during a New Year’s Eve celebration in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

A man plays music during New Year’s Eve celebrations at the 23 de Enero neighborhood in Caracas, Venezuela, late Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

People wear face masks as they queue in front of the ‘KaDeWe’ department store in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Germany is entering 2021 in a lockdown that appears certain to be extended beyond its current Jan. 10 end date, with new coronavirus cases and deaths related to COVID-19 remaining at worryingly high levels. The country has recorded well over 1.6 million cases so far, including more than 32,000 deaths. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Shirley Azedi, who said she’s lost work as a housekeeper due to the COVID-19 pandemic, prays during a ceremony in honor of the Goddess of the Sea Yemanja on Praia Vermelha beach to mark the end of the year in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on New Year’s Eve, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Beaches will be closed on the night of new year’s, to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

Dubai celebrates the new year in India by reflecting their national flag on the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, to mark New Year in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

A square decorated for New Year celebrations is seen nearly deserted and without the Holiday Market due to the virus-related restrictions prior to New Year’s celebrations in Grozny, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Musa Sadulayev)

A fireworks display decorates the night sky to celebrate the New Year, as crowds of people look on, at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, early Friday, Jan., 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin)

Frontline workers attend a candlelight ceremony on New Year’s Eve on the famed Nelson Mandela Bridge in downtown Johannesburg Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Many South Africans will swap firecrackers for candles to mark New Year’s Eve amid COVID-19 restrictions including a nighttime curfew responding to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call to light a candle to honor those who have died in the COVID-19 pandemic and the health workers who are on the frontline of battling the disease.. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)

A man walks along a virtually empty Grand Place square during a curfew in downtown Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. As the world says goodbye to 2020, there will be countdowns and live performances, but no massed jubilant crowds in traditional gathering spots like the Champs Elysees in Paris and New York City’s Times Square this New Year’s Eve. The virus that ruined 2020 has led to cancelations of most fireworks displays and public events in favor of made-for-TV-only moments in party spots like London and Rio de Janeiro. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Fireworks explode over the Kremlin and almost empty Red Square during New Year’s celebrations with the Spasskaya Tower during New Year celebrations, in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Fireworks and drones illuminate the night sky over London as they form a light display as London’s normal New Year’s Eve fireworks display was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic Thursday Dec. 31, 2020. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

This New Year’s Eve is being celebrated like no other in most of the world, with many bidding farewell to a year they’d prefer to forget.

From the South Pacific to New York City, pandemic restrictions on open air gatherings saw people turning to made-for-TV fireworks displays or packing it in early since they could not toast the end of 2020 in the presence of friends or carousing strangers.

As midnight rolled from Asia to the Middle East, Europe, Africa and the Americas, the New Year’s experience mirrored national responses to the virus itself. Some countries and cities canceled or scaled back their festivities, while others without active outbreaks carried on like any other year.

Australia was among the first to ring in 2021. In past years, 1 million people crowded Sydney’s harbor to watch fireworks. This time, most watched on television as authorities urged residents to stay home to see the seven minutes of pyrotechnics that lit up the Sydney Harbor Bridge and its surroundings.

In New York’s Times Square, the ball dropped like always, but police fenced off the site synonymous with New Year’s Eve to prevent crowds of any size from gathering.

Another of the world’s most popular places to be on December 31, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, pressed ahead with its revelry despite a surge of infections. Images of masked health care workers briefly lit up Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower, before fireworks exploded in the sky over the building. Tens of thousands of people flooded the streets and squares marked out for social distancing were largely ignored.

Still, the pandemic robbed the night of its freewheeling spirit. Authorities implemented a raft of anti-virus measures to control rowdy crowds in downtown Dubai. At luxury bars and restaurants, music blared and people drank, but dancing was strictly prohibited.

The gleam of Las Vegas brought a similar crowd, with tens of thousands of people walking on the Strip by early evening despite a plea from the governor to avoid gatherings.

South Africans were also urged to cancel parties. Many instead lit candles as a way to honor health workers and people who have died in the COVID-19 pandemic.

In many European countries, authorities warned they were ready to clamp down on revelers breaching public health rules, including nightly curfews in France, Italy, Turkey, Latvia, the Czech Republic, and Greece.

“No one will be on the streets after 10 p.m. (Athens) will be a dead city to make sure no more restrictions are imposed,” said Greece’s public order minister, Michalis Chrisohoidis.

France’s government flooded the streets with 100,000 law enforcement officers to enforce the nationwide curfew.

A few families gathered in Madrid’s sunny central Puerta de Sol square to listen to the rehearsal of the traditional ringing of the bells that is held at midnight. They followed the Spanish custom of eating 12 grapes with each stroke of the bells before police cleared the area that normally hosts thousands of revelers.

“That’s it, life goes on. Despite what happened we have to celebrate,” said Cesar Pulido, 32, who celebrated in Madrid. “We have to eat the 12 grapes in order to ask 12 wishes like health, love, money, everything and good vibes.”

As the clock struck midnight, fireworks erupted over Moscow’s Red Square and the Acropolis in Athens, but the explosions echoed across largely empty streets as people obeyed orders to stay home.

From Berlin to Brussels, normally raucous celebrations were muted by the pandemic.

Even the British government, keen to celebrate the U.K.’s definitive split from the EU, ran ads imploring the public to “see in the New Year safely at home” amid a record number of newly confirmed cases. London’s annual New Year’s Eve fireworks display was canceled, but an unannounced display was broadcast before midnight, with tributes to health care workers, a reference to the Black Lives Matter movement and even a voice saying “you’re on mute” in reference to a bugbear of virtual work meetings.

In Scotland, residents normally mark the new year with parties and “first footing,” where a home’s first visitor of the year comes bearing gifts. The tradition is among the list of activities the government warned against.

“No gatherings, no house parties, no first-footing. Instead, we should bring in 2021 in our own homes with just our own households,” Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said.

Many around the world looked toward 2021 with hope, partly due to the arrival of vaccines that offer a chance of beating the pandemic.

“Although this was a very difficult year, a year of many losses, I’m grateful to be safe, to follow the rules, to do my part,” said Marilia Rafael, 33, who celebrated in Portugal, “and would like to ask that the next year may be better for all of us, may it be a year of hope, peace and love.”

More than 1.8 million deaths worldwide have been linked to the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

Some leaders, such as German Chancellor Angela Merkel, used their New Year’s address to thank citizens for enduring hardship during the lockdown and criticize those who defied the rules. Others, like Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella, flew the flag for science, urging citizens to discard their fears about getting immunized against COVID-19.

“Faced with an illness so highly contagious, which causes so many deaths, it’s necessary to protect one’s own health and it’s dutiful to protect those of the others – family members, friends, colleagues,’’’ said Mattarella, 79.

In Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro, where official fireworks and celebrations also were canceled to limit the rapid spread of the virus, police officers braced for what promised to be a long night.

Rio officials decided to seal off Copacabana, where millions of people dressed in white usually gather on the beach to marvel at fireworks and attend large concerts. This year, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. on Jan. 1, only local residents will be able to access the city’s iconic shore, authorities said.

In South Korea, Seoul’s city government canceled its annual New Year’s Eve bell-ringing ceremony in the Jongno neighborhood for the first time since the event was first held in 1953, months after the end of the Korean War.

New Zealand, which is two hours ahead of Sydney, and several of its South Pacific island neighbors that also have no active COVID-19 cases held their usual New Year’s activities.

In Chinese societies, the virus ensured more muted celebrations of the solar New Year, which is less widely observed than the Lunar New Year that in 2021 will fall in February. Initial reports about a mystery respiratory illness sickening people in the Chinese city of Wuhan emerged exactly a year ago.

Jordans reported from Bonn, Germany, and Gatopoulos from Athens, Greece. AP reporters around the world contributed to this report.