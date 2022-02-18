Local Ukrainians band together as tensions rise at nation’s border with Russia

SAN DIEGO – Rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine has local Ukrainian-American activists banding together, desperate to learn the latest developments amid the potential threat of an invasion.

An estimated 150,000 Russian troops have been mobilized around Ukraine’s borders and many fear that it’s the precursor to a looming attack. On Friday, President Joe Biden left the door open for diplomacy but said he’s “convinced” Russia will invade Ukraine, calling the possible conflict “a war of choice” and “a self-inflicted wound.”

Angry and scared by the aggressive movements of Russian President Vladimir Putin, activists living in the area say they’re in close contact with family and friends in Ukraine.

“They say if the time comes, they will stay and they will fight,” Ukrainian-American Vika Pop said.

Biden said Friday that Russia is setting up “a false justification to act against Ukraine,” according to a White House transcript of his remarks.

“Throughout these tense moments, the Ukrainian forces have shown great judgment and, I might add, restraint,” Biden said. “They’ve refused to allow the Russians to bait them into war. But the fact remains: Russian troops currently have Ukraine surrounded — from Belarus, along the Russian border with Ukraine, to the Black Sea in the south — and all of its border.”

The president also announced a planned meeting Feb. 24 between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. However, if Russia takes military action before then, “it will be clear that they have slammed the door shut on diplomacy,” Biden said.

In San Diego, a planned protest is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Balboa Park in support of peace.

“The most effective thing we could do as a country is to pass a strong sanctions package now,” said Donald Young, a pro-Ukrainian activist.