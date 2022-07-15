SAN DIEGO — A former U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent spoke exclusively to FOX 5 Friday about the arrest of the infamous Mexican drug lord, Rafael Caro Quintero.

Phil Jordan, a former DEA Director for the El Paso Intelligence Center, said he had ties with Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, a DEA agent who was captured, tortured, and killed by Mexican forces in 1985.

“It’s a very significant arrest,” Jordan said. “The man should be extradited to the United States. I doubt that he will. He tortured and contributed to the murder of Kiki Camarena just for macho reasons as they call them in Mexico.”

Caro Quintero’s family is notorious for being one of the most prolific drug groups in the world, according to Jordan, calling the drug lord “one of the most ruthless cowards that ever lived in the Mexican drug trafficking organization.”

In the 1970s, Caro Quintero was one of the main suppliers of heroin, cocaine, and marijuana to the U.S. Camarena was blamed by Caro Quintero for a raid on a marijuana plantation in 1984 and then was kidnapped in Guadalajara in 1985, apparently on orders from Caro Quintero. A month later Camarena’s tortured body was found.

After 28 years in prison for the kidnapping of Camarena, Caro Quintero walked free in 2013 when a court overturned his 40-year sentence.

Jordan blamed the “rampant” corruption within the Mexican government that contributed to the murder of Camarena.

“When you become a fugitive in Mexico, it depends on how much you are paying in the government for protection. And from the top-down, so that is the modus operandi when you’re in Mexico. And they want or they threaten to extradite you, then that means that the payments to the government officials in Mexico will go up,” Jordan said.

Nine months before Camarena was kidnapped, Jordan claimed that he was with him in Guadalajara.

“I was working to get him back here after I got transferred from Washington to Dallas, and I was working on that premise that I was going to get him here, because he was one hell of an agent. He was an ex-Marine, a U.S. Marine, and he could’ve taken all of those Caro Quintero cowards three at a time, but he didn’t have a chance, he didn’t have a chance,” Jordan said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.