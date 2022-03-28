SAN DIEGO – A local effort is currently underway to rescue the national team of Ukrainian gymnasts who are currently stuck in some of the most dangerous places in Ukraine.

As the war grinds on, the group of women- whose ages range from 16 to 22- have lost their apartments, their possessions, and are now sheltering in subway tunnels and bombed-out buildings.

Now, some gymnastics coaches in San Diego are attempting to get these girls out and give them a temporary home in SoCal.

Coaches from the Emerald City Academy are raising funds to buy plane tickets to the United States, as well as housing, food, and clothing.

“When I offered to do this for them, they got really excited because they don’t have anything to look forward to… so this is helping them look forward and move forward,” said Elena Baltovic, Director of Emerald City Academy. “Bombs are dropping, the apartments are being shot up. It’s very hard to watch.”

All this is happening as the parents of these gymnasts are fighting against the Russian invaders, hoping to defend Ukraine and bring an end to the war.

The Logistics of this humanitarian mission are in the process of being worked out and if you would like to help, you can click HERE.