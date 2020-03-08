Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China, traps 70 people

Rescue operations continue in the mangled wreckage of the collapsed hotel in the city of Quanzhou, China. Quanzhou is about 600 miles from Wuhan, the epicenter of the Covid-19 outbreak in China, where more than 3,000 people have died from the virus.

QUANZHOU, China (CNN) — Search and rescue efforts continued Sunday after a hotel collapsed in southeastern China on Saturday, trapping about 70 people, officials in the city of Quanzhou said.

The hotel was used as a coronavirus quarantine center, People’s Daily and other state media outlets confirmed.

On Sunday morning local time, firefighters pulled out another man from beneath the rubble, according to the official Weibo account of the national fire department.

He was the 48th survivor to be rescued.

After the hotel collapsed on Saturday night, 848 fire fighters, 169 fire engines and seven search dogs were deployed in the rescue mission, according to Fujian Fire Department. The team worked through the night to extract people from the building.

Among those rescued was a young boy, his father and mother. The family was taken to a hospital.

Quanzhou is about 600 miles from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China, where more than 3,000 people have died from the virus.

No fatalities have been reported and it wasn’t immediately clear why the building collapsed.