Coast Guard seizes nearly $54M worth of cocaine in drug bust at sea

ALAMEDA, Calif. — A U.S. Coast Guard crew caught up to a smuggling boat in the Pacific Ocean this month, netting four arrests and seizing more than 3,000 pounds of cocaine, worth tens of millions of dollars.

Officials released video and details about the bust on Wednesday.

The crew caught up to the smugglers off the coast of Central America in mid-May. Helicopter video shows the Coast Guard crew pull up beside the low-profile boat, which officials referred to as a “go-fast vessel,” commonly used by smugglers to sneak quickly through international waters.

The boat was first spotted by an aircraft, which alerted Coast Guard Cutter James to its location, military officials explained. When the crew caught up to the vessel, they pulled alongside and hopped on board, arresting four people on the boat.

At first, they only found a small amount of cocaine, officials said. But further searching revealed a part of the boat that had been closed off, hiding 3,100 pounds of cocaine — worth a staggering $53.5 million on the street, according to official estimates.

The drug bust is the latest yield from an ongoing operation to “disrupt the flow of drugs” across the Western Hemisphere, according to the Coast Guard. It relies on help from Customs and Border Protection, the FBI and the DEA, among other agencies.

“The fight against drug cartels in the Eastern Pacific Ocean requires unity of effort in all phases from detection, monitoring and interdictions, to criminal prosecutions by international partners and U.S. Attorneys’ Offices in districts across the nation,” the Coast Guard said in a statement.