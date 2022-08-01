(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden announced Monday evening the United States conducted a drone strike over the weekend that killed Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

“Justice has been delivered,” Biden said in a prime-time address from the Blue Room Balcony at the White House.

Al-Zawahiri was a doctor born in Egypt in 1951 and succeeded Osama bin Laden as the head of the terrorist group Al-Qaeda following his death at the hands of U.S. forces in 2011.

He was on the FBI’s Most Wanted Terrorist list for his alleged role in the 1998 bombings of the United States embassies in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and Nairobi, Kenya.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.