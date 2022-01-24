7 sailors hurt in fighter jet landing mishap on USS Carl Vinson

MANILA, Philippines — Seven sailors were hurt Monday, including three who had to be airlifted, when a fighter jet attempted to land on the deck of the San Diego-based USS Carl Vinson in the South China Sea, military officials said.

According to the U.S. Navy’s website, the USS Carl Vison (CVN70) was conducting routine flight operations with an F-35C Lightning II, assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2. The pilot, who was able to eject himself safely from the aircraft and picked up by a military helicopter, is in stable condition while four others were treated by onboard medical personnel, the U.S. Navy said. Three of those sailors have been released.

As of 8:33 a.m., the remaining three injured sailors who were taken to the hospital via helicopter are in stable condition, the U.S. Navy stated.

Few other details were released as the cause of the inflight mishap was under investigation.

In August, the USS Carl Vinson and its strike group left San Diego, marking the first time a carrier strike group has deployed with the F-35C Lightning II fighter jet and Navy CMV- 22B Osprey.