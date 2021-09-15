2 more U.S. citizens able to escape Afghanistan, Issa says

Armored vehicles with the Taliban flags are parked inside a deserted US military camp at the airport in Kabul on September 14, 2021. (Photo by Karim SAHIB / AFP) (Photo by KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Two more U.S. citizens have left Afghanistan in an exit facilitated by Congressman Darrell Issa’s office, officials said Wednesday.

A couple in their 80s are on their way home and have left Kabul, he said.

“This is a cause for celebration and the result of almost countless hours of work under very difficult conditions,” Issa said. “Our team simply would not give up, and today it paid off and we got them home.”

The names of the couple are being withheld at the request of their family, the congressman’s office reported, due to the continuing danger of reprisals faced by Afghan relatives of Americans who escape the country.

The couple tried repeatedly over multiple weeks to get through Taliban checkpoints but said they were harassed and intimidated, blocking their efforts to board a plane home.

After the couple’s granddaughter contacted the district office, the team began its communications and logistical coordination that ultimately guided the couple out of Afghanistan.

“I want to thank Congressman Issa and his staff both in Washington and California for everything they did to help my grandparents come home,” the granddaughter said. “We are all so grateful.”

Issa’s office has helped rescue 33 members of his district from Afghanistan since the Taliban overran the Afghan National Army and retook control of the country this summer, including six El Cajon-area families and other Americans and Special Immigrant Visa holders.

