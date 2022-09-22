SAN DIEGO — A woman who was walking on the freeway was killed early Thursday morning after being hit by a vehicle, California Highway Patrol said

The crash happened around 12:26 a.m. when police say a woman who was walking on the traffic lanes of eastbound Interstate 8, east of Presidio Park, was hit by a 24-year-old man driving a Subaru sedan.

The woman was killed from the injuries she sustained in the crash, CHP Public Information Officer Jesse Matias said in a news release. Police do not yet know if she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The driver of the Subaru remained at the scene and was treated for minor injuries, according to Matias. He was not believed by police to have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.

Several lanes of eastbound I-8 were closed for multiple hours as CHP conducted their investigation of the cause of the collision. The incident is still under investigation, CHP said.

The identity of the woman who was killed has not yet been publicly released, pending notification of family members.