Woman used distraction technique to steal $300K in jewelry: police

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Escondido police Thursday arrested a San Diego woman suspected of stealing expensive jewelry from at least a dozen stores over a span of 11 years.

Detectives from Escondido Police Department located Huong Thi Tran, 66, Thursday at a home in the 3500 block of 51st Street. Tran was arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility on multiple felony charges.

Police say the thefts occurred from 2008 to 2019 through Southern California, Texas and Virginia and resulted in a loss of more than $300,000.

“Tran used a sleight of hand distraction technique to make off with expensive pieces of jewelry,” police said.