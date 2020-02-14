Woman struck by car breaks leg

ALPINE, Calif. — A 26-year-old Alpine woman suffered a broken leg this morning when she was struck by a car while crossing an Alpine street, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. on Alpine Boulevard west of West Victoria Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 31-year-old Lakeside man was eastbound on Alpine in a 2009 Scion TC sedan going around 35 mph — the speed limit — when he struck the pedestrian, who was crossing the street northbound outside of a crosswalk, CHP Officer Travis Garrow said.

The sun was in the driver’s eyes at the time of the crash and he swerved to the left in an attempt to avoid the woman, but the right front side of the Scion struck her, Garrow said.

The victim was airlifted to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego for treatment of a broken right leg and multiple cuts, he said.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, he said, adding that intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash.