SAN DIEGO — A 23-year-old woman was critically injured Thursday after being stabbed multiple times outside of a liquor store in Logan Heights, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the victim walked into a liquor store on the 3000 Imperial Avenue around 6:20 p.m. and asked another woman where she was from.

The two proceeded to get into an argument, which escalated when they both went outside the business. At that time, the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed the victim six times, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with a lacerated spleen, hole in her aorta, and kidney damage.

The suspect, who is not in custody, was last seen headed eastbound from the location and then northbound on 31st Street.

SDPD described the suspect as a black woman in her 30s who stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing an olive green sweater and blue shorts.

Gangs detectives were notified and are investigating the stabbing, police said. Anyone with information related to the stabbing is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.