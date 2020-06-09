Woman shot in face at La Mesa protest released from hospital

LA MESA, Calif. – A woman who was shot in the face with a police projectile during a protest in La Mesa on May 30 has been released from the hospital.

Leslie Furcron was hospitalized after she was shot in the forehead with a bean bag round or rubber bullet. She spent several days in the intensive care unit of a local hospital in a medically induced coma, according to her family.

Furcron, 59, was shot during a anti-police brutality demonstration outside La Mesa City Hall. A large crowd had assembled to denounce what many believed was the racially motivated arrest of Amaurie Johnson near the Grossmont Trolley Station and the death of George Floyd while being restrained by white police officers in Minneapolis. Later, after Furcron was shot, the protest turned violent and rioters torched three buildings and looted several businesses.

Earlier this week, the La Mesa Police Department said that they would not be filing any charges against Johnson.

Last Tuesday, Furcron’s two sons and their attorney held a news conference at City Hall calling the La Mesa Police Department to hold the officer who shot Furcron to be identified and held accountable. La Mesa Police Chief Walt Vasquez said the department has identified the officer who shot Furcron, but the officer’s name has not been released.

A spokeswoman for Furcron and her lawyer, Dante Pride, said they planned to hold another news conference about the shooting on Wednesday at 10 a.m.