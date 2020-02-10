Woman shot and killed in park identified

A woman was killed and a man was injured after they were shot in a community park in Southcrest just after midnight Saturday morning.

SAN DIEGO — A woman and a teenage boy who were shot in a park have been identified by police.

Leah Michelle Posey, 19, and Adan Duque, 16, were in Southcrest Community Park just after midnight Saturday when they were gunned down, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Posey died from her injuries at the hospital. Duque underwent emergency surgery and is expected to survive.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and said although it is early in the investigation, this does not appear to be a random act of violence. Investigators are interviewing potential witnesses to try to find the shooters.

The only description of the people who did it at this time is two Hispanic males in their twenties, wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.