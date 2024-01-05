SAN DIEGO — A tearful reaction in court Friday from the family of Sidnie Waller, a 21-year old woman killed in a driving under the influence (DUI) crash near Mission Bay nearly three years ago.

She was a passenger, while the driver was her life-long friend Jennifer Xavier, who was convicted last year of murder and DUI.

Xavier listened as the victim’s parents and brother gave emotional impact statements.

“You stripped so many people of a true angel, friend and family member, I truly hope you learn from your experience because two families have been torn apart because of you,” Waller’s father said.

The crash happened the night of March 4, 2021.

According to prosecutors, Xavier was speeding when her car went off the Interstate 5 freeway and crashed into Tecolote Creek. The car overturned and was partially submerged.

Xavier walked away from the wreck, leaving her friend behind. Firefighters extricated Waller who died three days later in the hospital.

“How different would this world be if you had decided to make the right decision not to get behind the wheel and not to leave my daughter in the creek to drown,” Waller’s mother said.

“How could you leave Sidnie to die? I can only imagine how scared Sidnie was while trapped underwater, not knowing where the exit was… I hope that is what prison is going to feel like for you,” Waller’s brother said.

Prosecutors say the night of the crash the women went out to bars in Pacific Beach, then Xavier got behind the wheel drunk and under the influence of Xanax.

And just before the crash, Waller sent her brother text messages saying she was terrified as Xavier was speeding through traffic at more than 100 miles per hour..

Xavier also made a statement in court before she was sentenced 19 years to life.

“I drank and I drove, can’t tell you how regretful I am for that, I’m sorry for all the pain and anger you feel, I’m sorry for taking Sidnie away, there’s nothing I can ever do to make up for this.”