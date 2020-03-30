Woman screams for help during sexual assault attempt in Poway park

POWAY, Calif. — Authorities were searching Sunday for a man accused of trying to sexually assault a woman in a Poway park Sunday morning.

The attempted assault occurred around 10:30 a.m. at a park located at 12988 Bowron Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The 34-year-old woman yelled for help and someone nearby was able to intervene, at which point the woman called 911, authorities said.

The attacker was described as a white man in his mid-30s or early 40s who has short, balding white hair, weighs about 230-240 pounds and stands at about 5 feet 11 inches or 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a gray or cream-colored T-shirt and either gray or black sweatpants or shorts.

Anyone with information on the incident or the attacker’s whereabouts was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.