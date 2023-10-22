TIERRASANTA, Calif — A 68-year-old passenger of a motorcycle succumbed to her injuries Saturday night after being involved in a traffic accident while traveling on the southbound lanes of West Hills Parkway, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Authorities say that the crash occurred at around 7:30 p.m. when a 33-year-old male driving a Honda Accord merged into the number two lane on West Hills Parkway and hit the rear of the Harley Tri-glide Motorcycle. The driver of the car fled the scene after the crash but was found a short distance away by responding officers.

The Harley Tri-glide Motorcycle was driven by a 65-year-old male who was transported to the hospital, his condition is unknown. The female passenger of the motorcycle was also transported to the hospital for severe injuries suffered at the crash, and later succumbed to her injuries.

SDPD says that DUI is a factor. An investigation remains ongoing.