SAN DIEGO — A woman died morning early Monday after a crash in the downtown area, San Diego police officials said.

Officers arrived on the scene of the accident, near 1200 First Ave., after a call came in a little after 3 a.m. Monday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, due to head injuries sustained during the crash according to SDPD.

The driver of the vehicle, who was also a woman, was taken into custody. There is no information on the offenses she is facing.

Roads were closed in the area surrounding the crash for SDPD’s investigation of the incident, but have since been reopened.