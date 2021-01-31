Woman hospitalized after hit-and-run, suspect arrested

CARSLBAD, Calif. – A 26-year-old man was arrested Sunday and face multiple charges for a hit-and-run that sent a woman in Carlsbad to the hospital with serious injuries.

John Hutchinson was arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility on Sunday, according to the Carlsbad Police Department. Authorities say he was behind the wheel of a Cadillac that hit a 65-year-old bicyclist at 10:38 a.m. near the 7600 block of Circulo Sequoia.

When officers arrived they found the woman unconscious on the ground, with injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle. The bicyclist was taken to Palomar Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries.

Police say a witness described a black Cadillac leaving the scene after the crash. After an extensive search with the help of San Diego County Sheriff Deputies, and the San Diego Police Department’s Air Support, the Cadillac was found in the nearby area.

Authorities identified Johnson as the sole occupant of the Cadillac, and he was apprehended and arrested. He is facing charges of felony hit-and-run with injuries, and driving under the influence with injuries, according to Carlsbad police.

Investigators said the victim is from Arizona, but her name has not been released.