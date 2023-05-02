SAN DIEGO — A woman was hospitalized Tuesday after she was shot in the Barrio Logan neighborhood, police said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:10 a.m. in the 3600 block of Dalbergia Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a 30-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her leg. She was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

The circumstances that led to the altercation are still under investigation, but police learned that the woman was involved in an argument with two men before the shooting.

Both men were detained by police for questioning and it was not immediately known who the shooter was, SDPD said.

No further details were immediately available from police.