Woman gets prison for mail theft spree

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A woman who stole credit cards, checks and money orders from the mailboxes of 119 victims across San Diego was sentenced Wednesday to four years in federal prison.

Marie Crystal Mays, 33, of San Diego, deposited stolen checks in a bank account she created under one victim’s name, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Mays pleaded guilty last summer to conspiracy, bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, possession of stolen mail and possession with intent to unlawfully use identification documents.

Her sentence includes paying $8,000 in restitution to four banks and credit unions.

“The people of San Diego deserve the peace of mind of knowing that when they send or receive mail, thieves won’t steal it from their mailboxes and scavenge for credit cards, checks, and personally identifiable information,” U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer said. “The defendant’s conduct showed a callous and selfish disregard for scores of citizens’ privacy.”