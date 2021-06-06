Woman dies after fall at US national park; body recovered

FILE – This Sept. 15, 2015, file photo, shows Zion National Park near Springdale, Utah. On Sunday, June 6, 2021, Zion National Park officials said that a 26-year-old woman has died after falling in a canyon. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — Officials at a national park in Utah say a 26-year-old woman has died after falling in a canyon.

Zion National Park officials say in a news release Sunday that visitors reported the woman was canyoneering alone and had fallen 50 to 80 feet Saturday afternoon.

Crews launched a search and rescue effort that closed various areas of the park. Medics reached the woman Sunday evening in Mystery Canyon. She died a short time later.

Park officials say the woman had injuries consistent with a high-elevation fall.

The National Park Service and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death.