SAN DIEGO — A female who police suspect conducted an armed robbery at a hotel on Sunday was taken into custody, said the San Diego Police Department.

The woman, who’s age and name have not yet been released, entered the Riverleaf Inn at 2484 Hotel Circle Place around 5 a.m. armed with a handgun and demanded money from an employee behind the desk, according to officials.

Police said the inn employee complied with the suspect who also took personal belongings from the employee before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

A short time like, the female suspect was stopped by authorities, taken into custody and positively identified by two witnesses, according to SDPD.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.