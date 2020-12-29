Woman accused of ramming ambulance, threatening medic

EL CAJON, Calif. — Police arrested a woman Tuesday morning after she allegedly rammed an ambulance with her car and threatened to kill a paramedic and police officers.

The incident happened before 7 a.m. in the 100 block of Orlando Street in El Cajon. An ambulance arrived in response to a medical call and apparently blocked the woman’s parked car, according to El Cajon police Lt. Randy Soulard. The woman, who was trying to leave the blocked parking space, got into an argument with a medic from the ambulance and hit the emergency vehicle with her car several times, Soulard said. She also threatened to kill the medic and police officers, who had been called to intervene in the dispute, he said.

The woman managed to drive off, but police officers located her at a nearby gas station, Soulard said. They arrested her on suspicion of battery on the paramedic, terrorist threats and leaving the scene of an accident.

The woman, whose name was not released, was booked into Las Colinas Detention Center in Santee.