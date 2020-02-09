Winter Weather Advisory to go into effect for mountains

SAN DIEGO — A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect for Julian and Pine Valley Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory will start at 10 p.m. Sunday and go until 4 a.m. Tuesday for the mountains above 4000 ft. in elevation.

Snow can be expected along with slippery road conditions. The NWS predicts elevations of 6000 ft. and higher could get up to 8 inches of snow.

Drivers are advised to be prepared for reduced visibilities during this time. Caution should be used on snow-covered roads.