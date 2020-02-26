Wind topples tree onto North County home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENCINITAS, Calif. -- Strong winds were whipping neighborhoods all over San Diego County Wednesday, and a series of gusts toppled a tree onto a home in North County.

The tree came crashing down around 6:30 a.m. at a house in Encinitas on Wontan Drive, just north of Santa Fe Drive.

Residents were inside the home when they heard a loud crash and realized a large tree had fallen on the house, damaging the roof and taking out a power pole, Deputy Chief Robert Ford with Encinitas Fire Department said. No one was hurt by the falling branches.

Strong winds knocked this tree onto a home in North County Wednesday. (Photo: OnSceneTV)

San Diego Gas & Electric shut down power on the block to make sure power lines didn't start a fire or cause any injuries.

National Weather Service issued a High Wind Warning through Wednesday afternoon, and forecasters had recorded isolated gusts of more than 90 miles per hour by late morning. While the strongest winds were recorded in mountain and desert areas, Ford said the impact on cities further west had exceeded expectations.

"The forecast wasn't for (the winds) to be so significant along the coast," Ford said. "Pretty grateful there were no injuries."