FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One of the candidates in California’s 2024 Senate election stopped in Fresno on Saturday as part of a meet and greet with potential voters.

Katie Porter was at the Fresno Democratic Club Headquarters in Downtown Fresno. Her visit follows a report earlier this month in the San Joaquin Valley Sun suggesting Central Valley voters were being ignored by Porter.

During the meet and greet, Porter spoke to potential voters about her candidacy for the U.S. Senate and what she intends to do in the role if voters select her in November 2024.

Katie Porter is not the only candidate in the running to represent California in the U.S. Senate. Adam Schiff and Barbara Lee are also on the campaign trail in the race to succeed retiring Senator Dianne Feinstein.