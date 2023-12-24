KSWB — The last full moon of the year will illuminate the sky this week in time for the holidays.

The full cold moon will appear full on Christmas, Dec. 26 and Dec. 27, with the peak Dec. 26 at 4:33 p.m. PT.

This full moon marks the first full moon after the winter solstice, and the last full moon of the year.

The winter solstice full moon is at its highest path in the sky and is above the horizon longer than any other moon of the year.

The full cold moon gets its name from the time of year it rises, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The full moon is also called the Long Night Moon, as it rises during the longest nights of the year, near the winter solstice.

The first full moon of 2024, the full wolf moon, will rise on Jan. 25.

And with the full moon comes high tides. A warning is in place for those who may be planning to go out in the water this week, high tides are expected to reach heights of over 6 feet along the shores of San Diego County for the full cold moon on Christmas, creating hazardous swimming conditions.

The king tides make their return for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, maxing out at 6.8 feet around 7 a.m. Christmas Day, and dropping back down after 2 p.m., just in time to explore the tide pools to find sea critters that are usually hidden or to go for a holiday walk on the beach.

There are several celestial events to look forward to in 2024 — the April 8 total solar eclipse; Venus and Mars conjunction on Feb. 22; rare “devil” comet to streak across the sky in April; meteor showers; Aug. 19 supermoon; and to cap it all off increased aurora activity will peak in 2024, making it more possible to see the aurora borealis, otherwise known as the Northern Lights, in some areas.

Interestingly enough, the year ends with 123-123 (12-31-23). So grab a loved one and make your New Year’s resolutions because 2024 will be here before we know it.