SAN DIEGO — Four people and two dogs safely got out of their Grantville apartment after a water heater exploded and set the attic on fire.

The fire was reported at around 5:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 6400 block of Reflection Drive.

Firefighters had to cut through the roof of the apartment unit to access the attic and extinguish the fire.

There was no immediate information on the extent of the damage to the apartment.