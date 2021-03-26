Watch San Diego Legion vs. Austin Gilgronis on FOX 5

San Diego Legion Rugby returns to FOX 5 Sunday as the team takes on Austin Gilgronis.
The match at Bold Stadium in Central Texas starts at 5 p.m. Watch the game live online in this story on fox5sandiego.com.
SD Legion kicked off its fourth season of Major League Rugby with a home opener against Rugby United New York on March 20. Rugby United NY won the match 36-29.
A founding team of MLR, SD Legion played its 2018-2020 games at Torero Stadium and temporarily relocated to Las Vegas for the 2021 season.