Watch San Diego Legion vs. Austin Gilgronis on FOX 5

San Diego Legion take on Austin Gilgronis at Bold Stadium in Texas at 5 p.m. Sunday. Watch the game live on fox5sandiego.com.

Boys are back to work. We're gearing up for round 2 vs. Austin @Gilgronis this Sunday, March 28 at 5pm PST! 🙌 ⁠🏉

SD Legion kicked off its fourth season of Major League Rugby with a home opener against Rugby United New York on March 20. Rugby United NY won the match 36-29.

A founding team of MLR, SD Legion played its 2018-2020 games at Torero Stadium and temporarily relocated to Las Vegas for the 2021 season.