Watch the San Diego Legion take on Rugby United New York Saturday at 3 p.m. on FOX 5.

SAN DIEGO — Watch the San Diego Legion take on Rugby United New York Saturday at 3 p.m. on FOX 5 or on this page on fox5sandiego.com.

Saturday’s matchup kicks off San Diego Legion Rugby’s fourth season of Major League Rugby. A founding team of MLR, the Legion played its 2018-2020 games at Torero Stadium.

The Legion home opener will be played in Las Vegas and the match is closed to the public.