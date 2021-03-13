Watch San Diego Gulls vs. Tucson Roadrunners on FOX 5

SAN DIEGO — Watch the San Diego Gulls take on the Tucson Roadrunners Saturday at 7 p.m. on FOX 5 or on this page on fox5sandiego.com.

The Gulls lead the American Hockey League with eight home wins and 16 points. They will try to further their league-best home record after closing out a two-game road trip with a 3-1 loss to the Bakersfield Condors Wednesday at Mechanics Bank Arena.

They return to their temporary home at FivePoint Arena in Irvine, Calif. Saturday to host the Roadrunners in the first meet of the season for the two teams.