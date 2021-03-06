Watch San Diego Gulls vs. San Jose Barracuda on FOX 5

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Gulls take on the San Jose Barracuda Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on FOX 5.

The Gulls host the Barracuda at FivePoint Arena in Irvine in the second of a three-game series after losing 5-1 to San Jose Friday night.

The Barracuda had a 3-1 lead in the first period, including a two-goal stretch in 1:05 to take control of the game. San Diego surrendered two goals over the final two periods.

Watch the Gulls as they look to rebound from their first loss at home live on FOX 5 or on this page on fox5sandiego.com.