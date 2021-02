SAN DIEGO โ€“ Hundreds of San Diegans received a phone call this week from the county telling them theyโ€™ve tested positive for COVID-19, only to later learn it was a mistake.

โ€œI was in a panic, your mouth grows dry, you begin to shake and you say, 'oh my gosh, what has this been?โ€ said Laura Spielman, one of about 400 people who got the call.