Supervisor Fletcher delivers his first State of San Diego County Address

SAN DIEGO – County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher said Thursday the state of San Diego County is “resilient” amid the coronavirus pandemic while laying out a vision for local government that makes life fundamentally better for all.

Speaking from the county’s Emergency Operations Center, Fletcher said the past year has shown residents’ “enduring strength and toughness” in the face of a public health crisis.

“Our immediate priority continues to be controlling and defeating coronavirus,” Fletcher said. “COVID cases are down, vaccinations are up and hospitalizations have stabilized. But we must continue to be resilient – wearing masks and avoiding high risk settings because of continued COVID spread and more contagious new strains.

“But now we have the hope of a vaccine present and we are rising to meet the task at hand.”

Fletcher, a 44-year-old Democrat first elected in 2018 to represent District 4, unanimously was voted last month to serve as chairman of the board with Nora Vargas serving as board vice chairwoman and Joel Anderson as chair pro tem. He previously was elected to two terms representing the 75th Assembly District and served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

In January, he called the new role “a tremendous honor,” and vowed to address climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic as well as implementing policies on affordable housing, racial justice and government transparency.

Check back for updates on this developing story.