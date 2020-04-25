Watch Live: SkyFOX is over a protest at Moonlight Beach

ENCINITAS, Calif. – A group of residents are gathered at Moonlight Beach Saturday morning to protest stay-at-home orders and beach closures.

Protesters are fed up with restrictions put into place by state and local leaders to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

On Friday, San Diego County health officials announced they are allowing limited ocean access for swimmers, surfers and those using kayaks or paddleboards.

Piers, boardwalks and parking lots are still closed to the public, and the order does not include boat ramps or watercraft. It also does not apply to state parks and beaches. It also leaves the decision of beach closures to the cities.

The protest comes a week after similar rallies in downtown San Diego and Swami’s Beach.