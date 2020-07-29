Coronavirus: San Diego County reports 282 new cases, 5 more deaths

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County public health officials reported Wednesday 282 new local COVID-19 cases and five more deaths as the county will ramp up its response to the pandemic, including now requiring businesses to notify employees of workplace outbreaks.

The county reported 6,899 diagnostic tests Tuesday, 4% of which returned positive. The 14-day rolling average of positive tests now is 5.5%. San Diego County is averaging 8,456 tests per day, above its stated goal for testing of 6,740 with the county and its health partners fast approaching the 600,000 mark for total tests conducted dating back to March.

Six more community setting outbreaks were reported by the county Wednesday after reporting eight such outbreaks on Tuesday. They were recorded at three bars or restaurants, two businesses and one health care setting.

In the past seven days, the county has tallied 24 community setting outbreaks, more than three times its stated trigger number of seven outbreaks in seven days.

In total, the county has reported 28,287 positive cases of COVID-19 and 552 deaths.

Check back for updates on this developing story.