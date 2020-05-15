County officials: 132 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County officials reported 132 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths Friday as the county and its health partners recorded the highest single-day testing total to date.

The county has tallied 5,523 positive cases of coronavirus and 208 deaths since the outbreak began earlier this year. The positive cases were identified out of more than 96,000 tests that have been conducted, including 4,055 daily tests recorded since Thursday, officials said.

As of Friday, the county’s two-week rolling average of positive cases now sits at 4.4%.

According to Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, the county plans to open next week a walk-in testing clinic at the Tubman-Chavez Community Center in southeast San Diego. The location is expected to offer 132 testing appointments each day beginning on May 19.

“Our trajectory is in the right direction and we are doing well as a region in tackling this very difficult challenge of testing ,” Fletcher said. “But it’s not enough to just have a number of tests. We are following the protocols and prioritization outlined by Dr. Wooten in terms of testing, but we also have to ensure access and ensure equity.”

