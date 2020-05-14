San Diego County coronavirus death toll tops 200; 6 libraries to reopen for door-side service

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County officials reported Thursday 113 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths, bringing the county’s coronavirus death toll above 200.

Of the 200 deaths, roughly 58 percent, or 115, have been male, and the vast majority have been people aged 60 and above with the largest percentage being 80 years of age and older. More than half of the county’s positive cases — 52% — have been recorded in individuals aged between 20 and 49 years old, county public health officer Dr. Wilma Wooten said.

The county and its health partners soon will cross another milestone in conducting its 100,000th test for COVID-19. As of Thursday, county leaders 92,095 tests have been completed including nearly 4,000 tests since Wednesday.

County Supervisor Greg Cox said the county has made progress in reopening businesses and increasing access to regional activities of late “while working to bring this pandemic under control and save lives.”

“Even if we succeed with this effort, it won’t be like flipping a switch or turning a dial or pressing a button,” Cox said. “It’s going to take time for businesses to wisely and safely prepare for reopening.”

The next such avenue, he said, includes reopening six regional libraries — Alpine, Borrego Springs, Encinitas, Imperial Beach, Ramona and Vista — for door-side service on May 26. Six more will open with the same rules on June 1. They include: Bonita, El Cajon, Julian, Poway, San Marcos and Solana Beach.

But the county backed off its strong stance from Wednesday on the issue of local Native American gaming tribes. Wooten previously said the county “does not agree” with casinos reopening, saying such an action poses “a risk to our public’s health,” a position which drew some backlash including a rebuke from the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation in El Cajon.

Wooten said Thursday she’s met with representatives of local tribal nations, and she now believes both the county and the tribes “have the same mission.” Several of the tribes have submitted reopening plans to the county with others planning to do so Thursday, she said.

“It is very clear to us tribal nations have sovereign authority,” she said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.